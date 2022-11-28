Home Cities Chennai

Man held after wife ends life over dowry harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of his wife. A probe revealed that the woman died by suicide as she was allegedly harassed by her husband for dowry.

According to Rajamangalam police, the suspect, Vijay, is a construction businessman. He got married to Ashwini (22) two years ago. They have a one-year-old child. On November 20, Ashwini allegedly died by suicide. Police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered. 

During the investigation, Ashwini’s parents told the police last week Vijay, along with his mother and aunt, allegedly harassed Ashwini for dowry. The girl’s parents alleged this could have led Ashwini to take the extreme step. An inquiry is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

