Perambur Barracks Road caves in after 20-ft pipeline bursts

CHENNAI: A part of the Perambur Barracks road near Astabujam road junction caved in on Saturday night due to the breakage of an underground metro water pipeline. Traffic has been affected in the busy stretch since the cave-in.

According to corporation officials, a burst in a 20-feet (1,000 mm diameter) metro water pipeline underground led to the cave-in and both the civic body and metro water officials have been working to fix the issue since Saturday night.

“Once the metro water officials resolve the issue, we will lay the road. It will be completed within the next two days,” said a corporation official.

In the meantime, the city traffic police have announced traffic diversions in the stretch until further notice.

Accordingly, heavy vehicles and MTC buses will not be allowed towards Perambur Barracks Road. Heavy Vehicles and buses coming from Purasawalkam and Vepery, will be diverted at Doveton towards Hunters Road and Choolai High Road.

Motorbikes and light motor vehicles coming from Doveton junction and intending to go to Otteri junction, are to take a left turn at Astabujam Road junction via Venkatesa Bakthan Street. Motorbikes and light motor vehicles from Doveton junction intending to go to Pulianthope will take a right turn at Astapujam road junction via Astabujam Road and Angallamman Koil Street and reach their destination.

