Home Cities Chennai

Prank bid ends in tragedy for 19-year-old college student

He allegedly lost balance and strangled himself, said Nolambur police. The police said they often sent each other such messages.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hanging

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth accidentally killed himself while attempting to prank his girlfriend.

According to sources, on Thursday, the boy identified as Mohan, a BCom student at a private college, tied a noose around his neck to fake his death and attempted to click a photograph to scare his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose birthday was on Friday. He allegedly lost balance and strangled himself, said Nolambur police. The police said they often sent each other such messages.

According to Mohan’s mother, he wanted to prank his girlfriend on her birthday. On Thursday, when Mohan was alone in the house, he sent a prank message to his girlfriend and attempted the stunt.

When his mother returned home, she found Mohan motionless. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, Nolambur police sent the body for postmortem. 
An investigation is going on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youth prank accident
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp