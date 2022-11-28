Prank bid ends in tragedy for 19-year-old college student

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth accidentally killed himself while attempting to prank his girlfriend.

According to sources, on Thursday, the boy identified as Mohan, a BCom student at a private college, tied a noose around his neck to fake his death and attempted to click a photograph to scare his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose birthday was on Friday. He allegedly lost balance and strangled himself, said Nolambur police. The police said they often sent each other such messages.

According to Mohan’s mother, he wanted to prank his girlfriend on her birthday. On Thursday, when Mohan was alone in the house, he sent a prank message to his girlfriend and attempted the stunt.

When his mother returned home, she found Mohan motionless. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, Nolambur police sent the body for postmortem.

An investigation is going on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

