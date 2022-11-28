Soaking in the Christmas spirit

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joyful Jingle Bells welcomed everyone to the scenic restaurant Svah by SYNCK at Besant Nagar. The night lights, beach waves, and cheers of the people gathered upheld the spirit of celebration. A night where everyone gathers to celebrate the upcoming holidays by making cake, the symbol of love and revelling during Christmas, was the initial idea the restaurant had in mind.

The cake-mixing event at Svah on Saturday stayed true to its vision and turned out to be a fun experience for everyone who attended. Babita Jayaram, chief operating officer for SYNCK shared, “We are conducting this ceremony as it is traditional and also to prepare for the Christmas season. This is the second edition. This year people are coming back with full energy after being at home and staying away from social gatherings for a long time due to the pandemic.”

The cashews, raisins, pistachios, almonds and other dry fruits were arranged in the form of a Christmas tree and were ready to be mixed with the other ingredients. The chefs and the special invitees at the restaurant gathered around the table with a mix of different kinds of alcohol. Cheering and encouraging each other to blend into the Christmas tradition, everyone started mixing the alcohol into the nuts-dry fruits-spices mix.

Chefs Rajathi and Raghu explained the Indian spices used in the mix which included cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and cloves. They added, “This soaked mix will be kept for 20-30 days and then be mixed with the dough to make the seasonal cakes. The speciality of our cakes is that we are completely vegetarian and don’t use egg as an ingredient.”

Actor Roma Asrani, a special invitee of the evening shared, “I had never done anything like this before so it was a unique experience for me. Without even tasting anything we were intoxicated with just the aroma. Considering the dedication of the chefs, I am sure Svah is going to make the best Christmas cakes for Chennai. The event is also an opportunity for people to interact and get to know each other. I am meeting people from all walks of life here.” The guests continued to share their Christmas memories after dancing to and singing the carols.

Through their ‘Smart Veg’ theme, Svah offers cuisine that attempts to solve the myriad culinary, aesthetically pleasing, and pragmatic issues of the 21st Century through thoughtful and delicious products. “We also have our cake brand called Bake in India. We are ready for people to come and enjoy themselves during the season. What we can offer them is great food which is pure vegetarian.

We are one of the few places in Chennai which serve vegetarian food along with alcohol. During this season, we offer special musical lunches, Christmas menu, New Year’s Eve candlelight dinners, and more,” said Babita. The cake is now available for pre-order and comes in 250 g and 500 g variants.

For details, contact 7548814999 or visit svah-cuisine.com

CHENNAI: A joyful Jingle Bells welcomed everyone to the scenic restaurant Svah by SYNCK at Besant Nagar. The night lights, beach waves, and cheers of the people gathered upheld the spirit of celebration. A night where everyone gathers to celebrate the upcoming holidays by making cake, the symbol of love and revelling during Christmas, was the initial idea the restaurant had in mind. The cake-mixing event at Svah on Saturday stayed true to its vision and turned out to be a fun experience for everyone who attended. Babita Jayaram, chief operating officer for SYNCK shared, “We are conducting this ceremony as it is traditional and also to prepare for the Christmas season. This is the second edition. This year people are coming back with full energy after being at home and staying away from social gatherings for a long time due to the pandemic.” The cashews, raisins, pistachios, almonds and other dry fruits were arranged in the form of a Christmas tree and were ready to be mixed with the other ingredients. The chefs and the special invitees at the restaurant gathered around the table with a mix of different kinds of alcohol. Cheering and encouraging each other to blend into the Christmas tradition, everyone started mixing the alcohol into the nuts-dry fruits-spices mix. Chefs Rajathi and Raghu explained the Indian spices used in the mix which included cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and cloves. They added, “This soaked mix will be kept for 20-30 days and then be mixed with the dough to make the seasonal cakes. The speciality of our cakes is that we are completely vegetarian and don’t use egg as an ingredient.” Actor Roma Asrani, a special invitee of the evening shared, “I had never done anything like this before so it was a unique experience for me. Without even tasting anything we were intoxicated with just the aroma. Considering the dedication of the chefs, I am sure Svah is going to make the best Christmas cakes for Chennai. The event is also an opportunity for people to interact and get to know each other. I am meeting people from all walks of life here.” The guests continued to share their Christmas memories after dancing to and singing the carols. Through their ‘Smart Veg’ theme, Svah offers cuisine that attempts to solve the myriad culinary, aesthetically pleasing, and pragmatic issues of the 21st Century through thoughtful and delicious products. “We also have our cake brand called Bake in India. We are ready for people to come and enjoy themselves during the season. What we can offer them is great food which is pure vegetarian. We are one of the few places in Chennai which serve vegetarian food along with alcohol. During this season, we offer special musical lunches, Christmas menu, New Year’s Eve candlelight dinners, and more,” said Babita. The cake is now available for pre-order and comes in 250 g and 500 g variants. For details, contact 7548814999 or visit svah-cuisine.com