Home Cities Chennai

Trilok Nag helps Tamil Nadu win

Earlier, on Friday, Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten century (124 n.o; 124b, 16x4) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Haryana by five wickets.

Published: 28th November 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

H Trilok Nag in his his good form as his four-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu beat Assam by seven wickets in the BCCI men’s Under-25 State ‘A’ trophy

H Trilok Nag in his his good form as his four-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu beat Assam by seven wickets in the BCCI men’s Under-25 State ‘A’ trophy. (Photo | Trilok Nag Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: H Trilok Nag continued his good form as his four-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu beat Assam by seven wickets in the BCCI men’s Under-25 State ‘A’ trophy one-dayers played at K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Assam were bundled out for 121 in 42.2 overs before TN chased down the target comfortably in 23 overs.  R S Mokit Hariharan top-scored for TN with a 52-ball 41.

Earlier, on Friday, Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten century (124 n.o; 124b, 16x4) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Haryana by five wickets. Skipper and left-handed batter Pradosh and Mukilesh were involved in a big century stand worth 195 runs for the fourth wicket that came off just 164 deliveries. This stand ensured TN bagged its fourth victory in as many games. Mukilesh was unlucky to be run out on 98.

Brief scores:  Assam 121 in 42.2 ovs (Ishan Ahmed  58;  H Trilok Nag 4/49) lost to Tamil Nadu 122/3 in 22 overs (R S Mokit Hariharan 41,  Daryl S Ferrario 34 n.o); Haryana 281 in 50 ovs (Dheeru Singh 83, SR Singroha 33, Piyush Dahiya 54, Lakshay Sangwan 32, H Trilok Nag 5/52) lost to Tamil Nadu 285/5 in 46.3 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 124 n.o, U Mukilesh 98). Points: Tamil Nadu 4 (16); Haryana 0 (4).

Muragavel shines
Muragavel’s brace (15th, 19th) came in handy for Adyar United Hockey Club to blank Friends Hockey Club 5-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association’s first division league match at MRC Stadium on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cricket BCCI
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp