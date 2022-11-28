Trilok Nag helps Tamil Nadu win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: H Trilok Nag continued his good form as his four-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu beat Assam by seven wickets in the BCCI men’s Under-25 State ‘A’ trophy one-dayers played at K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Assam were bundled out for 121 in 42.2 overs before TN chased down the target comfortably in 23 overs. R S Mokit Hariharan top-scored for TN with a 52-ball 41.

Earlier, on Friday, Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten century (124 n.o; 124b, 16x4) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Haryana by five wickets. Skipper and left-handed batter Pradosh and Mukilesh were involved in a big century stand worth 195 runs for the fourth wicket that came off just 164 deliveries. This stand ensured TN bagged its fourth victory in as many games. Mukilesh was unlucky to be run out on 98.

Brief scores: Assam 121 in 42.2 ovs (Ishan Ahmed 58; H Trilok Nag 4/49) lost to Tamil Nadu 122/3 in 22 overs (R S Mokit Hariharan 41, Daryl S Ferrario 34 n.o); Haryana 281 in 50 ovs (Dheeru Singh 83, SR Singroha 33, Piyush Dahiya 54, Lakshay Sangwan 32, H Trilok Nag 5/52) lost to Tamil Nadu 285/5 in 46.3 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 124 n.o, U Mukilesh 98). Points: Tamil Nadu 4 (16); Haryana 0 (4).

Muragavel shines

Muragavel’s brace (15th, 19th) came in handy for Adyar United Hockey Club to blank Friends Hockey Club 5-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association’s first division league match at MRC Stadium on Friday.

