Woman cop suspended for tipping off fraudster

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman police constable attached to the harbour police station has been placed under suspension on orders of the city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal for allegedly tipping off a fraudster about police movement.

According to sources, the constable identified as Ajimol of Kanniyakumari got in touch with the accused, BM Reddy alias Muthukrishnan alias Muthu alias Lion Muthuvel (44), nearly a year ago when she was posted at Ayanavaram court, after which they were in a relationship. 

Later, she used to tip him off whenever there was a lookout for him. It came to light during an investigation. The police said Reddy was arrested under the Goondas Act with two others in July for allegedly duping Muhammad Jaleel (77), a Madurai-based businessman, on the pretext of helping him secure a loan of Rs 200 crore to develop his college.

They charged Rs 5.46 crore as commission, but never got him the loan. The police said Reddy was previously arrested under the Goondas Act in 2019 for cheating several people, to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

