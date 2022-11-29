A unique programme by Kauvery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the account of World Diabetes Day observed in November, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, organised the ‘Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’ a unique initiative for the effective management of diabetes and related problems on Sunday. Ma Subramanian Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu launched the ‘Reversal of Diabetes’ programme at the expo.

The programme offered free check-ups on vitals, foot study, eye test, dental test, biothesiometry examination, lipid profile, and fundus screening. The event also had stalls on diet counselling, diabetic-friendly recipes and diet supplements, physiotherapy, and other diabetic care products. Additionally, a panel discussion on the ‘reversal of diabetes’ consisting a diabetologist, general physician, dietitian, psychiatrist and a physiotherapist was held.

“Through this year’s Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes expo, we aim to educate people on identifying the risks of diseases and managing them effectively. ‘Reversal of Diabetes’, has been possible with advancements in diabetic management, and we wanted to focus on the same. With the right knowledge and guidance, people can make use of this programme for effectively managing diabetes and for some reversal can be done,” said Dr Baraneedharan K, senior consultant diabetologist Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

