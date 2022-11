By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital performed a spine surgery on an 81-year-old woman who was diagnosed with osteoporosis.

The woman presented with complaints of loss of mobility and movement. On evaluation, doctors discovered she had acute spinal cord compression as a result of sixth cervical vertebra sliding over the seventh.

The patient also had a history of coronary artery disease. The only way to give her a fighting chance of walking again was through spine surgery.

