Heart transplant successfully performed at GH

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital performed the first successful heart transplant after Covid-19 on a 50-year-old man who was diagnosed with severe heart failure.
The heart was retrieved from a 37-year-old man who was declared brain dead in a city hospital on November 17. After his family came forward to donate his organs, the heart was retrieved and transplanted on the 50-year-old man.
Dr B Mariappan, chief cardiothoracic surgeon, RGGGH said, the patient had a stent placed in Dubai, but despite that he was still facing problems. He came to RGGGH with complaints of breathing difficulty and chest discomfort. He was diagnosed with ischemic cardiomyopathy.