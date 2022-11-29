Home Cities Chennai

Heart transplant successfully performed at GH

The heart was retrieved from a 37-year-old man who was declared brain dead in a city hospital on November 17.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

heart, graphic
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital performed the first successful heart transplant after Covid-19 on a 50-year-old man who was diagnosed with severe heart failure.

The heart was retrieved from a 37-year-old man who was declared brain dead in a city hospital on November 17. After his family came forward to donate his organs, the heart was retrieved and transplanted on the 50-year-old man.

Dr B Mariappan, chief cardiothoracic surgeon, RGGGH said, the patient had a stent placed in Dubai, but despite that he was still facing problems. He came to RGGGH with complaints of breathing difficulty and chest discomfort. He was diagnosed with ischemic cardiomyopathy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart transplant
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp