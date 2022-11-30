Fake cop harasses woman, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Marina police arrested a man who took photographs of woman on the beach and demanded money from her claiming to be a policeman.

According to the police, the man was identified as M Sathish Kumar (40). The police said, in 2019, the man took pictures of a woman who was with her friend at the beach. He then approached her claiming to be a policeman and got her mobile number along with her parents’ numbers and threatened to send the pictures to her parents if she did not give him money.

The woman gave him money and he went away. The man, however, continued harassing her for more money and over a period of three years, the women allegedly gave him Rs 2,03,000. The woman lodged a police complaint when the man contacted her again last week.

