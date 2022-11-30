Home Cities Chennai

Man in custody battle with wife, poisons daughters visiting him  

S Vijaykumar of Triplicane, a private firm worker, also attempted to kill himself, police said.  

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, fighting a custody battle with his wife in a divorce case, was booked by police on Tuesday for attempt to murder after he allegedly poisoned his two daughters who visited him on Sunday night.  

S Vijaykumar of Triplicane, a private firm worker, also attempted to kill himself, police said.  The siblings, V Jiya and V Jenisha aged six and four, and their father are currently under treatment at Omandurar Government Hospital. Jenisha’s condition is critical and Vijayakumar is still unconscious, police said. 

Vijaykumar got married to V Pavithra (35) seven years ago. Pavithra left for her parent’s house in Pallavaram last year after the couple got into a fight. The couple filed for divorce in 2021. According to police, the two girls must spend their weekends with their dad once every two weeks as per the direction of the court.   

‘Court directed kids to visit dad two weekends a month’

“After attempts to convince Pavithra failed, the couple moved the court for divorce. During the hearing, the court directed that the daughters spend two weekends a month with Vijayakumar throughout the case duration. He would pick up the girls on Friday after school and send them back to Pavithra’s house on Monday before school,” said a senior police.

On Sunday, Vijayakumar told his parents he was not satisfied with the way the girls were being brought up. He fed poisoned milk to the girls and tried to take his life, police said. On Monday, Vijayakumar’s father found them lying unconscious. He rushed them to a hospital with help from neighbours. A case was filed. Police recorded statement of Jiya, who is out of danger.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide helpline 044-24640050

