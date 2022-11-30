Truck laden with cylinders overturns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A truck carrying 306 filled LPG cylinders toppled in Chintadripet after a rear tyre got caught on to a pit dug by the state highways department on Tuesday morning. There were no casualties.

On Tuesday morning, the truck picked up 306 cylinders from the refill station in Manali and was returning to the godown behind Chindratripet railway station. At around 10.30 am, the truck passed Flag Staff Road and turned right into a narrow lane alongside the Cooum river to reach the godown.

“There was an autorickshaw standing in the middle of the road and the truck driver in an attempt to evade the vehicle drove along the right corner on the muddy road. At the moment, the rear wheel of the truck got stuck in a pit which was not covered properly and the vehicle tilted sideways and fell on a compound wall nearby,” said a police officer.

Fearing the cylinders might explode, the autorickshaw driver and the truck driver fled the spot. The accident was reported to the Chintadripet police and fire service and personnel from Triplicane fire station reached the location. They were on standby as the cylinders were removed.

