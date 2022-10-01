Home Cities Chennai

Man inflicts burn injuries on kid, booked in Chennai

A 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly inflicting burn injuries with cigarette butts on his lover’s two-year-old girl child. The accused, Jagan, is yet to be arrested, said the police.

By Express News Service

The child’s mother, Banu (28), was married to Vimalraj three years ago and they have a child, Angel.
“Banu separated from her husband and moved in with Jagan. The child was also living with them, said the police.

On Thursday, Banu called her mother Kanniammal and said Angel was suffering from health complications. Kanniammal went to their house and took the child to the child to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital in Egmore. 

“The child had burn injuries on her face and body. The doctors who noticed the injuries informed Sastri Nagar police,” said a senior police officer. Police brought the woman and Jagan to the police station for questioning.

The woman told the police that her lover used to physically harm the child in a drunken state since Angel was born to her husband. Following this, police detained them and further investigations are on.

Drunken rage
The child’s mother Banu told the police that Jagan used to physically harm the girl child in a drunken state since Angel was born to her husband. Following this, both the child’s mother and the man were detained by the police and an investigation is on

