Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman pours kerosene on self and cops to save son, arrested

On Friday, based on a tip-off that he had left his hideout to meet his mother, the police reached the spot.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

(Image used for representational purpose.)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman who poured kerosene on herself and on police who came to nab her son, was arrested on Friday night. Her son, J Vinoth (30), from Arumbakkam, had 11 pending cases including two pertaining to murder, police said.

On Friday, based on a tip-off that he had left his hideout to meet his mother, the police reached the spot.

“His mother, Latha, saw the police, told Vinoth to flee, and blocked the police from entering her house. She poured kerosene on herself and threatened to immolate herself if the police didn’t let Vinoth go,” said a police officer, adding that she also poured some kerosene on police who tried to enter her house. Vinoth fled, but Latha was arrested. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman pours kerosene
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp