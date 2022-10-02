Chennai: Woman pours kerosene on self and cops to save son, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman who poured kerosene on herself and on police who came to nab her son, was arrested on Friday night. Her son, J Vinoth (30), from Arumbakkam, had 11 pending cases including two pertaining to murder, police said.

On Friday, based on a tip-off that he had left his hideout to meet his mother, the police reached the spot.

“His mother, Latha, saw the police, told Vinoth to flee, and blocked the police from entering her house. She poured kerosene on herself and threatened to immolate herself if the police didn’t let Vinoth go,” said a police officer, adding that she also poured some kerosene on police who tried to enter her house. Vinoth fled, but Latha was arrested.

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman who poured kerosene on herself and on police who came to nab her son, was arrested on Friday night. Her son, J Vinoth (30), from Arumbakkam, had 11 pending cases including two pertaining to murder, police said. On Friday, based on a tip-off that he had left his hideout to meet his mother, the police reached the spot. “His mother, Latha, saw the police, told Vinoth to flee, and blocked the police from entering her house. She poured kerosene on herself and threatened to immolate herself if the police didn’t let Vinoth go,” said a police officer, adding that she also poured some kerosene on police who tried to enter her house. Vinoth fled, but Latha was arrested.