Elderly woman, youth killed in two incidents 

A college student and elderly woman were murdered in Tiruvallur and Avadi on Sunday. 

Published: 04th October 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In Avadi, a 71-year-old woman living in Pothigai Nagar was found dead by her grandson. The victim Savithri lives alone and survives on rent from three houses, said the police.

Her grandson Jagan (26), who reached the house on Sunday evening found her lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. Based on the information, the Avadi police registered a case and sent the body to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. 

In the second incident, Santhosh (28) from Chidambaram was allegedly killed by his friend and his brothers. “Santhosh and his friend Gautham (22) were drinking on Saturday. While boozing, their conversation turned into a fight,” said a senior police officer.

Santhosh later snatched Gautham’s mobile phone and left for home. Gautham complained about this to his mother and brothers. On Sunday evening, Gautham, his brother Karupumuthu (27) and cousin Muthupandi (26) picked up an argument with Santhosh and later the brothers pinned Santhosh to the ground and smashed his head with a stone. 

Based on information from passersby, Vellavedu police registered a case and launched a hunt for the absconding trio.

