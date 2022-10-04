Sale deed evades residents for 35 yrs in Chennai

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 60 per cent of slum settlements under the Madras Urban Development Projects (MUDP), which ended over 35 years ago, are yet to get land tenure according to the recent random assessment of 50 settlements.

This is mainly due to the delay in transferring land ownership from various departments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) despite several government orders in this regard and a recent judgement to evict those near water bodies.

The slum improvement scheme under MUDP I and II, funded by the World Bank, was implemented from 1977 to 1982 and 1982 to 1987 respectively. While the first project covered 24,862 families in 56 locations, the second one was to benefit 23,500 residents in 250 settlements across the State.

Subsequently, the state also implemented TN Urban Development Project I & II (TNUDP) from 1988 to 2003 in 490 settlements in 10 cities across the State, covering 84,000 families. Under these projects, the families had paid between `20,000 and `1 lakh to get the land ownership and other facilities.

The performance audit report of the World Bank for both MUDP projects states that the issuing of lease-cum-sale and land tenure for dwellers was very slow. It also stated that the provision of serviced urban land, transfer of land tenure and in situ improvement carried out under the project were cost-effective ways of meeting shelter needs.

While some lands were classified as objectionable after these projects were implemented, the Madras High Court in 2012 ordered in favour of the residents and asked the board to execute the sale deeds. In the assessment of the MUDP projects by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), in 50 settlements developed under the projects, land titles are not available for 32 while full or partial titles were available for the rest.

While efforts are being taken by the residents, elected representatives, officials and associations in these areas to obtain the sale deeds, the main obstacle is the delay in the transfer of the land to the TNUHDB. Of the 50 settlements assessed, the land belonged to the Chennai Corporation in 29 places, temples in three, and TNUHDB in four while the residents were not aware of the land-owning department in 16 places.

A total of 120 scheme areas, covering 37,000 beneficiaries, taken up under the MUDP and TNUDP are classified as water sources. In 2019, TNHUDB cancelled allotments in one such settlement and gave back the money collected from the residents.

“To provide the sale deeds and resolve all issues related to it, it should be discussed in the Chennai District Habitat Committee for coordination between land-owning departments. A high-level committee should be formed to monitor the issue of transfer of land title to TNUHDB,” said Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC.

Officials from the TNUHDB said sale deeds were promised on a conditional basis that they would be provided if the land ownership is transferred to the board. “At present, there are several issues in providing sale deeds even in areas that were given to the board, like problems between the legal heirs and encroachment of additional land by the residents. In Chennai, we have devolved the powers to provide the sale deeds to the executive engineers,” said a senior official.

CHENNAI: More than 60 per cent of slum settlements under the Madras Urban Development Projects (MUDP), which ended over 35 years ago, are yet to get land tenure according to the recent random assessment of 50 settlements. This is mainly due to the delay in transferring land ownership from various departments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) despite several government orders in this regard and a recent judgement to evict those near water bodies. The slum improvement scheme under MUDP I and II, funded by the World Bank, was implemented from 1977 to 1982 and 1982 to 1987 respectively. While the first project covered 24,862 families in 56 locations, the second one was to benefit 23,500 residents in 250 settlements across the State. Subsequently, the state also implemented TN Urban Development Project I & II (TNUDP) from 1988 to 2003 in 490 settlements in 10 cities across the State, covering 84,000 families. Under these projects, the families had paid between `20,000 and `1 lakh to get the land ownership and other facilities. The performance audit report of the World Bank for both MUDP projects states that the issuing of lease-cum-sale and land tenure for dwellers was very slow. It also stated that the provision of serviced urban land, transfer of land tenure and in situ improvement carried out under the project were cost-effective ways of meeting shelter needs. While some lands were classified as objectionable after these projects were implemented, the Madras High Court in 2012 ordered in favour of the residents and asked the board to execute the sale deeds. In the assessment of the MUDP projects by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), in 50 settlements developed under the projects, land titles are not available for 32 while full or partial titles were available for the rest. While efforts are being taken by the residents, elected representatives, officials and associations in these areas to obtain the sale deeds, the main obstacle is the delay in the transfer of the land to the TNUHDB. Of the 50 settlements assessed, the land belonged to the Chennai Corporation in 29 places, temples in three, and TNUHDB in four while the residents were not aware of the land-owning department in 16 places. A total of 120 scheme areas, covering 37,000 beneficiaries, taken up under the MUDP and TNUDP are classified as water sources. In 2019, TNHUDB cancelled allotments in one such settlement and gave back the money collected from the residents. “To provide the sale deeds and resolve all issues related to it, it should be discussed in the Chennai District Habitat Committee for coordination between land-owning departments. A high-level committee should be formed to monitor the issue of transfer of land title to TNUHDB,” said Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC. Officials from the TNUHDB said sale deeds were promised on a conditional basis that they would be provided if the land ownership is transferred to the board. “At present, there are several issues in providing sale deeds even in areas that were given to the board, like problems between the legal heirs and encroachment of additional land by the residents. In Chennai, we have devolved the powers to provide the sale deeds to the executive engineers,” said a senior official.