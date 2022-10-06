80 per cent flood mitigation work to be completed this week in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is intensifying pre-monsoon work in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. The work is being carried out at the cost of `20 crore. WRD is planning to complete 80 per cent of the work by the end of the week.

A senior WRD official said Chief Minister MK Stalin recently inspected flood mitigation works in South Chennai, including Velachery, Pallikaranai, Duraipakkam, and surrounding areas. “As per schedule, we started clearing debris, silt, weed, and blockage from waterways. This will ensure free flow of water and prevent inundation,” he said.

He also pointed out that WRD is focusing on Buckingham Canal, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal, and the river mouth and flood carrier drain in North and South Chennai, which would play a key role in draining flood water.

After the onset of the Southwest monsoon, the WRD commenced flood mitigation work, including a head regulator in Madurappakam Lake near Semmenchery, a cut and macro cover drain (UG canal), and a building of a retaining wall on both sides of Semmenchery Canal near Nookkampalayam Bridge. The works are in the final stages. Besides, work on Adyar and Cooum rivers has also been completed under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

The official said that typically work is undertaken in the last week of September. “We have requested the state government to allocate funds in May or June so that we can begin work earlier from next year,” he said.

With pre-monsoon showers on the cards, the city corporation has expedited work to close pits that were dug up for stormwater drain work. On Wednesday, roads in Adyar and Anna Nagar were among those that were repaired and levelled with M40 concrete mixture to avoid inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In areas where stormwater drain work has not been completed, officials came up with alternate ways to complete the work quickly.

For instance, a portion of integrated stormwater drain work undertaken from Kolathur Poompuhar Nagar that crosses Paper Mills Road near Velavan Nagar proved to be a challenge. Instead of going ahead with in-situ casting work, the civic body lowered a precast RCC box culvert to complete the job within 36 hours.

“We are also coordinating with TANGEDCO and CMWSSB officials to expedite the work,” said a senior corporation official. Corporation officials also said the main disposal points including Veerangal Odai were desilted by WRD on Wednesday. The department also removed water hyacinth from the Adambakkam tank.

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is intensifying pre-monsoon work in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. The work is being carried out at the cost of `20 crore. WRD is planning to complete 80 per cent of the work by the end of the week. A senior WRD official said Chief Minister MK Stalin recently inspected flood mitigation works in South Chennai, including Velachery, Pallikaranai, Duraipakkam, and surrounding areas. “As per schedule, we started clearing debris, silt, weed, and blockage from waterways. This will ensure free flow of water and prevent inundation,” he said. He also pointed out that WRD is focusing on Buckingham Canal, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal, and the river mouth and flood carrier drain in North and South Chennai, which would play a key role in draining flood water. After the onset of the Southwest monsoon, the WRD commenced flood mitigation work, including a head regulator in Madurappakam Lake near Semmenchery, a cut and macro cover drain (UG canal), and a building of a retaining wall on both sides of Semmenchery Canal near Nookkampalayam Bridge. The works are in the final stages. Besides, work on Adyar and Cooum rivers has also been completed under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. The official said that typically work is undertaken in the last week of September. “We have requested the state government to allocate funds in May or June so that we can begin work earlier from next year,” he said. With pre-monsoon showers on the cards, the city corporation has expedited work to close pits that were dug up for stormwater drain work. On Wednesday, roads in Adyar and Anna Nagar were among those that were repaired and levelled with M40 concrete mixture to avoid inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In areas where stormwater drain work has not been completed, officials came up with alternate ways to complete the work quickly. For instance, a portion of integrated stormwater drain work undertaken from Kolathur Poompuhar Nagar that crosses Paper Mills Road near Velavan Nagar proved to be a challenge. Instead of going ahead with in-situ casting work, the civic body lowered a precast RCC box culvert to complete the job within 36 hours. “We are also coordinating with TANGEDCO and CMWSSB officials to expedite the work,” said a senior corporation official. Corporation officials also said the main disposal points including Veerangal Odai were desilted by WRD on Wednesday. The department also removed water hyacinth from the Adambakkam tank.