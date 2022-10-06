Five arrested for forcing women into prostitution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virugambakkam police arrested five people, including three women, for allegedly forcing young women into prostitution. In one incident, the police arrested two men while three women were arrested in another incident. Two women were rescued by the police.

The five accused were identified as V Karthikeyan (46), Benedict Nelson (53), R Shanthi (50), S Devi (38) and K Sitadevi (34). The police recovered nine mobile phones from them. Two women were rescued and sent to government rescue homes.

The police said on Monday, based on a tip-off, they raided an apartment and arrested Karthikeyan and Benedict Nelson. One girl was rescued. In another incident, the police raided another apartment and arrested Shanthi, Devi and Sitadevi. Another girl was rescued.

