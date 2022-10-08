Of those who house: Lack of public awareness drove the streets indoors overcrowd the limited spaces

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Equipped with large kennels, some with veterinary services, ambulances, outpatient units and more, shelters work relentlessly to serve those that cannot survive on the streets by themselves. Unfortunately, struggles for these establishments begin at the intended use itself, it seems. Lack of public awareness has driven the streets indoors, subsequently overcrowding the limited spaces.

“People who cannot maintain or commit to an animal think of leaving them in shelters if they want to move or if the animal falls sick which is not necessary. People also bring in stray animals or those with minor injuries (who should not be needlessly relocated). A shelter is only for aged, abandoned animals; those who are differently abled and cannot fend for themselves on a road. Instead, there are 10 or 15 animals being abandoned at every shelter daily.

This is problematic. Overcrowded shelters bring possibilities of viral infection, cross-contamination, dog bites, and more, and make it difficult to monitor an animal,” shares Dinesh Baba, who runs ROA shelter in Kuvathur, adding that local government hospitals, organisations and individual animal rescuers can be contacted for those who wish to rescue and rehabilitate/ treat.

A never-ending demand from the public is an issue also met by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (and several other shelters), mentions coordinator Shravan Krishnan, concurring with Dinesh’s points.

“The government should have better policies in terms of controlling the street population in the city using scientific methods and better equipment. We don’t believe that dogs belong on the road where they do not have proper shelter, or food, and are prone to accidents and diseases. Perhaps, even the government could have small organisations in different places in the city where one can go and treat dogs (so as to reduce the workload of shelters), and have a bigger space for animals to be boarded when they are sick and injured,” he shares.

BMAD has worked in a supportive environment with the corporation as well, he adds.

Funding a life

There is also the issue of apathy that results in the lack of funding for these establishments, something that apparently all small animal shelters suffer from.

However, it is not only the public that displays apathy but also the government that represents the mood of the public, explains S Chinny Krishna, co-founder of Blue Cross of India. Hand-in-hand is a concern for the implementation of existing laws.

"India has some of the finest laws in the world such as the Wildlife Protection Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, even if (they) are outdated. Sadly, the implementation is virtually zero."

"Having said that, there are states and districts where many (people of power) are interested like DGP Sylendra Babu in Chennai, who ensured that all animals in the vicinity of fire stations were fed during the lockdown. The TN government recently allocated `20 crore for animal welfare activities (Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme), which very few other states have done," he says.

Where funds from the public and government are sparse, there is a possibility in corporate spaces as animal welfare activities can be a part of CSR. However, more organisations are willing to provide CSR funding for specific capital expenses like a building, than operational costs for running the building, he notes.

Standards and upkeep

To encourage animal welfare activities, it is important to keep shelters accountable.

Shravan says, “There are so many shelters that are cropping up. Many are run by a single person or two so it is hard when you take responsibility of more than 100 animals, in case something goes wrong or happens to the person. Many times, we have had to rescue animals from shelters. There has to be a proper protocol and standard operating procedure that all shelters must follow. You (should have to) register with the Animal Welfare Board and have proper records every month, submit what work you are doing and should be open to regular checks from government agencies.”

Diya Maria George, Sahana Iyer

No matter how much concrete humans erect on green lands, the world will never be ours alone. Even amid the grey, animals find their nooks and corners to thrive.

Having recognised this, many members of society have dedicated their lives to serving the voiceless creatures and built institutions to cater to their needs; some that house and others that host. But who helps those who help the needy? Animal shelters and pet boarding hotels lay bare the ground reality of their operations, struggles, and need of the hour.

