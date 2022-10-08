Taipei Economic and Cultural Center: Brewing a bilateral bond between India and Taiwan

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The casual exchanges of greetings flourished into long conversations of cultural engagement, business plans and development schemes.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai celebrating the 111th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Thursday at Taj Coromandel became a platform for a stronger collaboration between India and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

After months of virtual engagement, it was the first time, since the pandemic the officials and citizens were meeting in the city.

A strong friendship

Making a toast to the everlasting friendship between India and Taiwan, TECC director-general, Ben Wang said, “Taiwan and India are natural allies in many aspects. They share common values, and uphold human rights and the rule of the law. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue its contributions to regional development, peace and prosperity.”

Sharing his experience in the country he added, “During the span of two years and eight months, I was received with great warmth and affection by each chief minister of the southern states. I wanted to make a sincere request to all the state governments to continue drafting the policies and establishing supply-chain, ecosystem, and incentive schemes to attract more investors from Taiwan to set up their factories in south India. I pledge that my office will play a constructive role in helping all businessmen in collaborating with all the state governments in south India.”

When MLA, Dr TRB Rajaa talked about Taiwan’s camaraderie with India with a focus on culture, agriculture and tourism, Member of Parliament, Thamizhachi Thangapandian emphasised on business and industry.

She shared, “The republic’s basis must be established in the hearts of the people of the nation. That way, India and Taiwan are sharing a wonderful relationship so far. Both are democratic countries bonded by shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights. Over the past years, both countries have enhanced bilateral relations in enormous areas especially, trade investment and people-to-people exchange.”

She also reminded the audience of the two agreements signed by the countries in 2002 and 2018, for double taxation avoidance and customs mutual assistance. This, according to her, enhanced the economic-trade relationship.

She added, “The trade between the two countries grew by 185 per cent from 2006 to 2020. The collaboration of Taiwan’s National Space Organization with ISRO and IIST is wonderful teamwork. All these points towards a strong economic bilateral relationship that has the potential to grow even more.”

Goal for development

Sharing that Taiwan is an aspirational goal for India in development, S Krishnan, additional chief secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, summed up, “In the mid-60s, the per capita income of Taiwan was perhaps below India’s. In 30 years, Taiwan’s economic growth has leaped and it is now in the top 20 economies of the world in terms of per capita income. We need to take lessons from this and utilise the use of human resources. The focus needs to be on pragmatism — what works, and what needs to get done.”

CHENNAI: The casual exchanges of greetings flourished into long conversations of cultural engagement, business plans and development schemes. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai celebrating the 111th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on Thursday at Taj Coromandel became a platform for a stronger collaboration between India and the Republic of China (Taiwan). After months of virtual engagement, it was the first time, since the pandemic the officials and citizens were meeting in the city. A strong friendship Making a toast to the everlasting friendship between India and Taiwan, TECC director-general, Ben Wang said, “Taiwan and India are natural allies in many aspects. They share common values, and uphold human rights and the rule of the law. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue its contributions to regional development, peace and prosperity.” Sharing his experience in the country he added, “During the span of two years and eight months, I was received with great warmth and affection by each chief minister of the southern states. I wanted to make a sincere request to all the state governments to continue drafting the policies and establishing supply-chain, ecosystem, and incentive schemes to attract more investors from Taiwan to set up their factories in south India. I pledge that my office will play a constructive role in helping all businessmen in collaborating with all the state governments in south India.” When MLA, Dr TRB Rajaa talked about Taiwan’s camaraderie with India with a focus on culture, agriculture and tourism, Member of Parliament, Thamizhachi Thangapandian emphasised on business and industry. She shared, “The republic’s basis must be established in the hearts of the people of the nation. That way, India and Taiwan are sharing a wonderful relationship so far. Both are democratic countries bonded by shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights. Over the past years, both countries have enhanced bilateral relations in enormous areas especially, trade investment and people-to-people exchange.” She also reminded the audience of the two agreements signed by the countries in 2002 and 2018, for double taxation avoidance and customs mutual assistance. This, according to her, enhanced the economic-trade relationship. She added, “The trade between the two countries grew by 185 per cent from 2006 to 2020. The collaboration of Taiwan’s National Space Organization with ISRO and IIST is wonderful teamwork. All these points towards a strong economic bilateral relationship that has the potential to grow even more.” Goal for development Sharing that Taiwan is an aspirational goal for India in development, S Krishnan, additional chief secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, summed up, “In the mid-60s, the per capita income of Taiwan was perhaps below India’s. In 30 years, Taiwan’s economic growth has leaped and it is now in the top 20 economies of the world in terms of per capita income. We need to take lessons from this and utilise the use of human resources. The focus needs to be on pragmatism — what works, and what needs to get done.”