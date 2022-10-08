Tiruvottiyur sees water logging after heavy rainfall lashes city 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in the city over the past two days, parts of Tiruvottiyur have reported waterlogging. While the water was pumped out and drainage canals were desilted, residents complained that stormwater drain works are moving at a slow pace and links to the drains have not been given yet.

According to residents, the stagnant water drained within an hour in many parts of Tiruvottiyur. However, in Jothi Nagar 8th Street, Mullai Nagar, Ernavoor Adi Dravidar Colony, Thermal Power Plant quarters, Bharat Nagar and Sathiyamoorthy Nagar prolonged water stagnation was witnessed.

“The stormwater drain works were carried out slowly and when questioned the contractors blamed it on shortage of manpower. There are several areas in which stormwater drain links are yet to be given. We have urged the officials to complete all the work within a month so the area is not affected as badly as during last year’s rains,” said K Venkataiah, a resident of Ernavoor.

Ward 4 Chennai Corporation Councillor R Jayaraman said work had been speeded up over the past month due to constant reminders at the council meetings and follow-ups with officials. “The remaining stormwater drains will be links be given soon,” he said. Meanwhile, Corporation officials said steps are being taken to pump out water in areas where stagnation has been reported and the remaining stormwater drain works will be completed soon.

Rainy days ahead

The weather in the city is expected to be generally cloudy for the next few days. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees and 25 degree Celsius respectively. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Puzhal in Tiruvallur district received the highest rainfall of 7 cm.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places over 23 districts in Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Rainfall activity will continue till October 11.

Heavy rain is expected over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

