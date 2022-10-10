Chennai: Special drive to remove dangling telecom cables

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has initiated a special drive on Saturdays to remove unused and/or low-hanging cables. Three weeks into the drive, the civic body has removed over 100 km of cables, said officials.

Each Saturday, one ward in each of the 15 zones of the city corporation is taken up for the exercise according to a fixed schedule. Corporation’s electrical department staff and in some cases, staff from the private telecom operators, inspect the spot and clear up the unused or hanging cables. The corporation has also fixed a yearly target to ensure there are no overhead cables from internet providers.

“We put out the street names that we are going to cover in a WhatsApp group. If the telecom operators send their staff for the drive, we get them to clear the cables or else the corporation staff do it themselves. If the cables are in use, we make sure that they are properly tied up and are not hanging or causing public inconvenience and we ask them to shift it underground in due course,” said an electrical department official. In the first week of the drive, the staff cleared around 45 km of cables.

The dangling cables not only pose a risk to motorists, but they also burden the lamp posts that stand the risk of falling, especially during rain and winds due to the added weight. Corporation sources said while granting permission, a ‘no overhead cable’ condition is included but many times these clauses are violated and telecom operators also exceed the lengths for which they have been granted permission.

“Lorries and heavy commercial vehicles get entangled with these cables and they also pose a threat to pedestrians. Although the residents are the ones being inconvenienced, we are not informed by the Internet providers before running those cables through our doorstep,” said Vijayakumar P, a resident of Velachery.

Earlier in the year, the civic body had asked telecom operators to move overhead cables underground and made it clear that any new cables should only be laid underground.

