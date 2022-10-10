Home Cities Chennai

Engineers, medical science should work hand-in-hand: V Kamakoti

The convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research was held on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research was held on Saturday. Delivering the convocation address, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said engineering and medical science should work together to develop new medicines, consumables, devices, and treatment processes to provide affordable healthcare to everyone.

Citing the Covid-19 experience, he said India not only developed two vaccines for the world, BUT administered them to 146 crore people, and exported them to countries but also quickly produced indigenous ventilators to save valuable lives with our engineers working closely with doctors. Kamakoti then awarded gold medals to 45 students. Dr Shruti N Iyer got three gold medals in MBBS. Chancellor VR Venkataachalam conferred the degrees. Pro-Chancellor RV Sengutuvan also graced the occasion. 

