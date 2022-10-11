All work, but no play?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Internet is abuzz with professionals suggesting young employees to put in more work hours, in their early days, to climb up the ladder. But how healthy is this hustle culture? How early is too early to look for a work-life balance? Does working more number of hours mean better work ethic? Where should the employee draw the line? Professionals from the corporate sector and start-ups weigh in.

Joji Varghese, founder of a Chennai-based start-up

A start-up’s standards are different from a large corporate’s. In start-up culture, the employees are a part of a team with no fixed roles, where everybody contributes and does everything possible to achieve their goals in a specific time, or else the start-up dies. You might be smart enough to contribute five hours when some others take little long hours. Even though I agree that forcing long hours of work a day creates a toxic environment, some people are in it because of their passion and people should be gauged on their key results area rather than the time spent in offices. In a large corporate white-collar job, the scenario is different because you are not in a survival mode.

Bharath*, employee at a chit firm

Shantanu (the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company) only expressed vocally what many corporates try to enforce covertly. In India, especially, sticking to strict working hours is somehow seen as irresponsible and a lack of dedication towards the job. The more you put in in terms of working hours, the better the impression you create. While we may crib about working hours in corporate offices, let’s not forget the sheer number of hours a blue-collar worker has to put in just to put food on the table the headload worker, the construction worker, the cab driver, neither of whom can even think of an eight-hour work day. There is a price to be paid in terms of mental health in both cases.

Sharmila Devadoss, MD, MedIoTek Health Systems

A s a technopreneur who started out in the early 90s, my mantra has always been ‘Work smart, not hard’ - 80 per cent of the time. The rest is bound by time-to-market pressure! The human brain has its limits and cannot focus for more than five hours a day. That period needs to be maximised for complex tasks at hand and the remaining needs to be allocated for mundane ones. I also believe working insane hours perennially, results in low productivity and impacts the individual and the enterprise negatively. So follow the time-tested mantra and turn ‘work’ into ‘fun’!

Devika Rajeev, IT Employee

Being obsessed with something is never abnormal until you take it over your life in a very unhealthy manner. This ‘something’ can of course be your work too. Hard work pays off, but it is only until you lose your health and happiness. I can say that working 18 hours or more a day will make you a fat-cat. But it is not your cup of tea if you are searching for a space to do what you love. Let us remind ourselves that ‘Anything in excess makes the poison!’

B Srikanth*, banking professional

Our official working hours is from 10am to 5pm, but only on paper. We work till 7 pm, sometimes another hour or so. We’ve had to work even on public holidays. At a time when European countries are experimenting with a four-day work week, here an eight-hour working day is rarely observed. And to say something like putting in 18 hours of work a day is insane. In effect, we’re reduced to just machines producing work.

Anika Panwar, head of Corporate Communications, Neeyamo

A n employee’s productivity or capability is not dependent on the hustle culture; it’d instead cause burn out. However, an important element of hustle culture is to remember that one must be given the agency to choose. And that’s why it is important for every company to provide a right environment so their employees feel empowered and not overworked. Companies must create an open work environment that advocates mental health and wellness of employees over anything else.

Prashanth Gurunath, founder & director, TeQuip Software Solutions

Given the competition in our country, it’s hard for a small/newer company to survive. To beat the competition, they usually work long hours, six days a week. The problem is that employees need quality of life and not just a decent standard of life. While flexible working hours, hybrid working models are good for employees, 40-45 hours per week can be the standard working hours. Companies end up doing this because it is industry standard.This has been one main reason why employees leave to foreign countries for a better work life balance and also better pay.

Jude Peter Damian, chartered accountant

In India, when you have got so much supply, you have to give employment to everyone. Now, people are talking about moonlighting, meaning taking up more than one job. Here, you tend to work for more hours just to pay your bills. You have to balance the unemployment rate and give employment to everyone. A lot of qualified graduates, especially engineers are doing menial jobs, Back in my early days, 30 years ago, I used to work for more hours. But in today’s world, we shouldn’t focus on working more hours instead on the quality of work.

Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, global head of Zoho for start-ups

Every time ‘corporate hustle culture’ is being spoken about or is encouraged, the first thing I think about is this — what does ‘hustle’ mean to a working woman and how does it impact her. Most people who encourage hustle or show a spotlight on it, seem to speak from a point of privilege, often being ignorant to or insensitive towards inclusivity. As much as ‘hustle’ is passionately discussed, isn’t it time to be equally passionate about workplace safety and equal opportunities also? Especially, when the present generation of workforce has great clarity about the importance of physical and mental health, and they naturally focus on quality rather than quantity, unlike Gen X and millennials. We know now that loyalty and growth are not necessarily tied to the number of hours at work anymore.

Compiled by: Diya Maria George, Nikhil Jayakrishnan, Sahana Iyer

CHENNAI: The Internet is abuzz with professionals suggesting young employees to put in more work hours, in their early days, to climb up the ladder. But how healthy is this hustle culture? How early is too early to look for a work-life balance? Does working more number of hours mean better work ethic? Where should the employee draw the line? Professionals from the corporate sector and start-ups weigh in. Joji Varghese, founder of a Chennai-based start-up A start-up’s standards are different from a large corporate’s. In start-up culture, the employees are a part of a team with no fixed roles, where everybody contributes and does everything possible to achieve their goals in a specific time, or else the start-up dies. You might be smart enough to contribute five hours when some others take little long hours. Even though I agree that forcing long hours of work a day creates a toxic environment, some people are in it because of their passion and people should be gauged on their key results area rather than the time spent in offices. In a large corporate white-collar job, the scenario is different because you are not in a survival mode. Bharath*, employee at a chit firm Shantanu (the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company) only expressed vocally what many corporates try to enforce covertly. In India, especially, sticking to strict working hours is somehow seen as irresponsible and a lack of dedication towards the job. The more you put in in terms of working hours, the better the impression you create. While we may crib about working hours in corporate offices, let’s not forget the sheer number of hours a blue-collar worker has to put in just to put food on the table the headload worker, the construction worker, the cab driver, neither of whom can even think of an eight-hour work day. There is a price to be paid in terms of mental health in both cases. Sharmila Devadoss, MD, MedIoTek Health Systems A s a technopreneur who started out in the early 90s, my mantra has always been ‘Work smart, not hard’ - 80 per cent of the time. The rest is bound by time-to-market pressure! The human brain has its limits and cannot focus for more than five hours a day. That period needs to be maximised for complex tasks at hand and the remaining needs to be allocated for mundane ones. I also believe working insane hours perennially, results in low productivity and impacts the individual and the enterprise negatively. So follow the time-tested mantra and turn ‘work’ into ‘fun’! Devika Rajeev, IT Employee Being obsessed with something is never abnormal until you take it over your life in a very unhealthy manner. This ‘something’ can of course be your work too. Hard work pays off, but it is only until you lose your health and happiness. I can say that working 18 hours or more a day will make you a fat-cat. But it is not your cup of tea if you are searching for a space to do what you love. Let us remind ourselves that ‘Anything in excess makes the poison!’ B Srikanth*, banking professional Our official working hours is from 10am to 5pm, but only on paper. We work till 7 pm, sometimes another hour or so. We’ve had to work even on public holidays. At a time when European countries are experimenting with a four-day work week, here an eight-hour working day is rarely observed. And to say something like putting in 18 hours of work a day is insane. In effect, we’re reduced to just machines producing work. Anika Panwar, head of Corporate Communications, Neeyamo A n employee’s productivity or capability is not dependent on the hustle culture; it’d instead cause burn out. However, an important element of hustle culture is to remember that one must be given the agency to choose. And that’s why it is important for every company to provide a right environment so their employees feel empowered and not overworked. Companies must create an open work environment that advocates mental health and wellness of employees over anything else. Prashanth Gurunath, founder & director, TeQuip Software Solutions Given the competition in our country, it’s hard for a small/newer company to survive. To beat the competition, they usually work long hours, six days a week. The problem is that employees need quality of life and not just a decent standard of life. While flexible working hours, hybrid working models are good for employees, 40-45 hours per week can be the standard working hours. Companies end up doing this because it is industry standard.This has been one main reason why employees leave to foreign countries for a better work life balance and also better pay. Jude Peter Damian, chartered accountant In India, when you have got so much supply, you have to give employment to everyone. Now, people are talking about moonlighting, meaning taking up more than one job. Here, you tend to work for more hours just to pay your bills. You have to balance the unemployment rate and give employment to everyone. A lot of qualified graduates, especially engineers are doing menial jobs, Back in my early days, 30 years ago, I used to work for more hours. But in today’s world, we shouldn’t focus on working more hours instead on the quality of work. Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, global head of Zoho for start-ups Every time ‘corporate hustle culture’ is being spoken about or is encouraged, the first thing I think about is this — what does ‘hustle’ mean to a working woman and how does it impact her. Most people who encourage hustle or show a spotlight on it, seem to speak from a point of privilege, often being ignorant to or insensitive towards inclusivity. As much as ‘hustle’ is passionately discussed, isn’t it time to be equally passionate about workplace safety and equal opportunities also? Especially, when the present generation of workforce has great clarity about the importance of physical and mental health, and they naturally focus on quality rather than quantity, unlike Gen X and millennials. We know now that loyalty and growth are not necessarily tied to the number of hours at work anymore. Compiled by: Diya Maria George, Nikhil Jayakrishnan, Sahana Iyer