A wardrobe that spells comfort

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motherhood is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, doubts, and trials and errors. No matter how much guidance you receive, the dilemma knocks on your door and suddenly everything is a big change. In this stage, anything that gives comfort and complements the mother is a sign of relief. Abi Kalyan took this idea to fruition and began the journey of Thottil, three years ago as an Instagram page @momzcradle, to make clothes for mommies-to-be.

Launching the live store on Friday at CP Ramasamy Street, she shared, “Thottil is all about maternity outfits that mothers can wear through the pregnancy and after delivery. The brand completely revolves around making the motherhood journey and the whole phase of transition of woman to a mother, a beautiful thing. From casual home wear to festive edition outfits, we cater to all needs of a mother.”

Customising the comfort

Highlighting the importance of the right maternity wear, Dr Priya Selvaraj, obstetrician gynaecologist, fertility expert and associate director, GG Hospital, Nungambakkam, said, “A mother deals with a lot of issues from the first trimester. Whether it is a vaginal birth or a C-section, there are many things to be looked into. One of the important ones is the changing appearance of a woman throughout pregnancy. When there is suitable maternity wear, which kind of walks with you throughout these three trimesters, and helps you during the postnatal and lactation period, it eases things.”

The doctor also emphasised on how customisation of clothes are necessary and complimented the store for providing all the facilities to make adjustments to your outfits, all in an affordable price range. Dr Priya, along with Brindha Sivakumar, singer and entrepreneur, and Rayane R Mithun, head of New Media - Radaan Mediaworks, inaugurated the store. Brindha said, “There are hardly any maternity wear cloth stores catering to a wide range of needs of mothers in Chennai and this will be a great addition to the city. Mothers who are going through a lot of hormonal changes, have to feel good to even step out of the house. During my pregnancy, I used to get the outfits made but they were basic and not trendy. Here, all the garments are made in soft and smooth pre-washed fabrics — cotton, linen, georgette, bamboo silk — and in the latest trends providing us with a lot of options.”

The breastfeeding capes, night gowns, kaftans, sari blouses, kurtis, dresses (all with zips to support breastfeeding), home wear and non-feeding outfits, makes the list at Thottil. The store also provides a collection of bola balls. Talking about the silver jewellery, Abi explained, “The ball is worn over the mother’s tummy. The chime which comes from the bola ball when the mother is walking, establishes a connection between the mother and the baby.

We have brought the collection in silver so that mothers can wear it even after the pregnancy.” Apart from clothes and jewellery, Thottil also aims to create a feel good space for mothers through their Instagram page. Organising talks on topics like breastfeeding awareness, Abi aspires to normalise breastfeeding in public. She concluded, “Thottil is not only about clothes. It provides a safe platform for the mothers to express and learn and be informed about the challenges during the journey.”

The store is open from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday. The online store, thottil.com or @momzcradle on Instagram, provides shipping services all over the world.

For details, call: 9962544764

Address: 20/15, CP Ramasamy Street, Abhiramapuram, Chennai-18

