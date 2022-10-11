Defence exam: 29 aspirants from Haryana caught cheating in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested 29 men from Haryana who were allegedly cheating during the central government’s defence exam. They were later released on station bail. The Union government’s direct recruitment of Group ‘C’ defence civilian exam was conducted in two shifts on Sunday morning and evening. Candidates from across the country wrote the exams in different centres. At the Army Public School in Nandambakkam, 1,728 candidates wrote the exams, said the police.

During the evening schedule of the exam, an invigilator noticed a couple of men pressing their ears and trying to converse. “On suspicion, they were taken out of the exam hall and that is when the army personnel posted for duty found micro Bluetooth earbuds. Unlike earpods or earbuds, these were small enough to conceal inside the ear,” said a senior police officer.

After that, the examination flying squad conducted checks in all the halls and they nabbed 26 others who were using similar earbuds. “One more person who impersonated a candidate was also caught,” said the police officer. He was identified as Sanjay (22) from Sonipat in Haryana and he was appearing for Vinoth Sakra from the same district. Vinoth was waiting outside the exam centre and he too was nabbed, said the police. The 29 men were taken to Nandambakkam police station for inquiries. The 28 candidates with Bluetooth devices were on a conference call with a man who was present outside the exam centre.

Based on a complaint from the defence exam in-charge of the Army Public School, the police registered a case under IT Act. Sanjay and Vinoth Sakra were booked under IPC section pertaining to impersonation. Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the person who was providing the answers to others. Police sources said the men were released on station bail after paying a fine. The offenders are now banned from taking the exam, added the police.

