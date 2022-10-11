Follow basic ethics and serve society, says Chennai Institute of Technology chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 600 students of the 2021 batch were awarded degrees on the eighth graduation day of the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) recently. Delivering his presidential address, P Shriram, Chairman of Chennai Institute of Technology, advised the graduates to have moral values and be good humans first. “An engineer should think of the changes and update according to the technological changes. They have to follow the basic ethics and to serve the society with their findings and those inventions must be sustainable to the environment,” he said. While delivering his keynote address, Gajendran Ganesapandian, Senior MTS, Paypal, advised the graduates to respect their parents and cherish good relationships with colleagues. He said it is necessary to participate in events organised by entrepreneurs and thus get new experiences. Ishvinder Singh from the Social Innovation Group at Cisco emphasised the need to learn every day.