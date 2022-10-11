The artist within the ‘khaki’

Aishwarya Unni By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I want my artworks to create a history. Even if no one knows who the artist is, the art should create a mark in people’s hearts,” says Biju Chakkuvarakal, a policeturned- artist. The Kottarakkara-based artist focuses on creating sculptures and oil paintings.

Biju joined the police department in 1999 after completing his post-graduation in English. Biju feels people generally think that art and the police profession won’t get along. However, even while on duty, his thoughts sometimes turn to art. And what is even more surprising is, he decided to pursue art seriously while on duty.

“In 2003, I was on duty at the National Youth Festival. I was inspired by the artwork there. Children from around the country were creating wonderful paintings and sculptures. And I wanted to create my works. And at that time, one of my friends also suggested that I should take art seriously,” recalls Biju.

That was a turning point in his life. Biju has been part of several small-scale exhibitions across the state, including Pathanamthitta and Kollam. One of the popular exhibitions was the ‘Junk Lay Park’ in 2019, in which he created sculptures using waste materials. There were around 20 sculptures in different sizes. This exhibition was conducted by the Resource Recovery Facility of Punalur Municipality.

The famous photograph of Kevin Carter- the vulture and the little girl was also recreated by using spare parts of bikes in the exhibition. Biju’s artworks are mainly about issues prevalent in society. Biju says he first processes the image in his mind and after getting a coherent image, he transfers it into paper. “One of my dreams is (to set up) an art gallery, with works made of waste material near the seashore. I want to conduct a national-level exhibition in the art gallery to spread awareness about marine pollution.

For that, I am trying to get an appointment with the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin,” says Biju. The sculptor and painter, has also set his mind on creating a piece on hunger. He has already decided what to use — materials such as metal, cement, fibre and plants. He is waiting for the perfect moment to start the work as “the time has not yet come”.

His latest work is a sculpture of both Kottarakkara Thampuran and Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, which is all set to be released by the end of this month. His artwork has a realistic touch to it. Some of his works include the recently completed Nandhi Kesavan statue.

It is the biggest sculpture of Nandhi in Kerala. Nala Damayanti is another famous work of the artist. The sculptures and paintings of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer at the Semmangudi Smriti and the 32 forms of Ganesha engraved in Soorya Krishnamurthy’s residence are some of his notable works.

CHENNAI: “I want my artworks to create a history. Even if no one knows who the artist is, the art should create a mark in people’s hearts,” says Biju Chakkuvarakal, a policeturned- artist. The Kottarakkara-based artist focuses on creating sculptures and oil paintings. Biju joined the police department in 1999 after completing his post-graduation in English. Biju feels people generally think that art and the police profession won’t get along. However, even while on duty, his thoughts sometimes turn to art. And what is even more surprising is, he decided to pursue art seriously while on duty. “In 2003, I was on duty at the National Youth Festival. I was inspired by the artwork there. Children from around the country were creating wonderful paintings and sculptures. And I wanted to create my works. And at that time, one of my friends also suggested that I should take art seriously,” recalls Biju. That was a turning point in his life. Biju has been part of several small-scale exhibitions across the state, including Pathanamthitta and Kollam. One of the popular exhibitions was the ‘Junk Lay Park’ in 2019, in which he created sculptures using waste materials. There were around 20 sculptures in different sizes. This exhibition was conducted by the Resource Recovery Facility of Punalur Municipality. The famous photograph of Kevin Carter- the vulture and the little girl was also recreated by using spare parts of bikes in the exhibition. Biju’s artworks are mainly about issues prevalent in society. Biju says he first processes the image in his mind and after getting a coherent image, he transfers it into paper. “One of my dreams is (to set up) an art gallery, with works made of waste material near the seashore. I want to conduct a national-level exhibition in the art gallery to spread awareness about marine pollution. For that, I am trying to get an appointment with the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin,” says Biju. The sculptor and painter, has also set his mind on creating a piece on hunger. He has already decided what to use — materials such as metal, cement, fibre and plants. He is waiting for the perfect moment to start the work as “the time has not yet come”. His latest work is a sculpture of both Kottarakkara Thampuran and Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, which is all set to be released by the end of this month. His artwork has a realistic touch to it. Some of his works include the recently completed Nandhi Kesavan statue. It is the biggest sculpture of Nandhi in Kerala. Nala Damayanti is another famous work of the artist. The sculptures and paintings of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer at the Semmangudi Smriti and the 32 forms of Ganesha engraved in Soorya Krishnamurthy’s residence are some of his notable works.