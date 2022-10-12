Chennai: Three held for wielding machete on train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the video of three youngsters performing stunts with sharp weapons on a moving train went viral, the railway police arrested the trio from Presidency College on Tuesday. The police said they were first-year students and the incident happened between Avadi and Basin Bridge.

Announcing their arrest, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle said, “We would like to inform you that the three youth seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand have been arrested by @grpchennai!

They are all students of Presidency College ... We have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts ...

Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.”

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

CHENNAI: Days after the video of three youngsters performing stunts with sharp weapons on a moving train went viral, the railway police arrested the trio from Presidency College on Tuesday. The police said they were first-year students and the incident happened between Avadi and Basin Bridge. Announcing their arrest, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle said, “We would like to inform you that the three youth seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are all students of Presidency College ... We have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts ... Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.” We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022