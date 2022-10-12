Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three held for wielding machete on train

Days after the video of three youngsters performing stunts with sharp weapons on a moving train went viral, the railway police arrested the trio from Presidency College on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Days after the video of three youngsters performing stunts with sharp weapons on a moving train went viral, the railway police arrested the trio from Presidency College on Tuesday. The police said they were first-year students and the incident happened between Avadi and Basin Bridge. 

Announcing their arrest, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle said, “We would like to inform you that the three youth seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand have been arrested by @grpchennai!

They are all students of Presidency College ... We have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts ...  

Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.”

