Stop, drop and stay afloat: TN Fire and Rescue Services conducts mock drill
Come October and November, Chennaiites are reminded of the floods of 2015. The loss of lives, buildings submerged, people stranded the images are fresh in our minds.
Published: 12th October 2022 08:02 AM | Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:02 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Come October and November, Chennaiites are reminded of the floods of 2015. The loss of lives, buildings submerged, people stranded the images are fresh in our minds.
Since then, the officials from several departments, and locals have taken precautionary steps to deal with the repeat of such a crisis.
On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conducted a mock drill at Mylapore temple tank, with several schoolchildren as audience on how to save people in case they are stuck in floods during the monsoon. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu captures the scenes.