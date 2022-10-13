Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man held a week after attack on spa worker 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:02 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Chennai police for allegedly assaulting a woman staff of a spa and robbing her of her jewellery after she rejected his demand for sexual favours. 

K Suresh of Anakaputhur, who works as a construction worker, was arrested by the Virugambakkam police on Tuesday, a week after the incident.  

According to police, On October 5, Suresh went to the spa on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam around 11am and asked for a massage. 

“After a while, the man sought sexual favours from the woman staff. When she refused, Suresh got angry and started abusing her. He then tied her legs and hands and robbed her of her earrings and chain and fled the spot,” a police officer said. 

The woman later managed to untie herself and alerted police. The Virugambakkam police registered a case and arrested the accused and recovered the jewellery. Suresh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. 

