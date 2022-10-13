Home Cities Chennai

Property tax ID cards for owners in Chennai

Cards to be issued by corporation will have names of assessees & a QR code that can be scanned to get all details 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai City Corporation is planning to issue property tax ID cards to help owners access tax dues and payment details online. The cards will have names of assessees, property tax ID and a QR code which when scanned would provide all information about the property, including its size, tax dues and payment history. Owners can also make payments using the QR code and the ID cards will have the signature of the city corporation commissioner.

“We wanted to give owners an ID card as most of them don’t remember their property IDs,” said a senior corporation official. Once the plans are finalised, the cards will be mailed to property owners, he said.  
The corporation has also identified around three lakh properties that are underassessed in the city through its Geographical Information System (GIS). 

Third-party entities have been engaged to undertake door-to-door verification of these properties. “Tenders to engage a private agency to reassess these properties and re-measure them will be floated soon,” said the official.

These are part of the corporation’s efforts to streamline and improve property tax collection which went up by Rs 293 crore for  first-half of 2022-23 compared to second-half of 2021-22.  After collection of property tax for the second half-year of 2022-23 commenced on October 1, four lakh of 13 lakh property owners have paid their taxes till October 10, shows corporation data.

A total of Rs 50.16 crore has been collected as tax for the period and Rs 1.25 crore has been paid as rebate for on-time payment. The civic body has asked residents to pay their property taxes before October 15 to get a rebate of 5% or a maximum of Rs 5,000 as cash back. 

