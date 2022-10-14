Home Cities Chennai

Appointment of 254 asst college profs by Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board under lens

Published: 14th October 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Madras High Court has directed the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) to conduct an appropriate enquiry and ascertain the eligibility of assistant professors appointed to the colleges run by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board and submit a report by November 14.

Directing the DCE to issue summons to all the 254 assistant professors appointed in 2013, 2014, and 2015 to submit original certificates, Justice SM Subramaniam ordered the officer to conduct verification and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates regarding educational and other qualifications prescribed under recruitment notification and by the State government.

The DCE shall constitute the required number of teams for conducting certificate verification and the management of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board/AG and OT shall furnish materials collected by the erstwhile administrator on the irregularities and illegalities in the selection to the DCE the judge said and posted the matter to November 14. Justice Subramaniam said “... if any unqualified teachers are appointed, ultimately the sufferers would be the students and the courts have repeatedly held that there cannot be any compromise in the matter of educational qualifications for appointment to teaching posts.”

