TANKER Foundation invites nominations for Most Outstanding Medical Doctor in India

The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TANKER Foundation invites nominations for their annual award for the Most Outstanding Medical Doctor in India who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

The candidate has to be a medical doctor, a resident of India, the community service should have been carried out in India by the individual for a minimum of 5 years and the service must be an outstanding contribution towards helping the needy by going beyond the call of duty. Age no bar. 

TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation also invite applications for their annual award for the Most Outstanding Young Researcher in Nephrology in India.The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The candidate must be aged below 45 years. Primary researcher must have been a major contributor to the research work done in India.

The co-investigators’ consent should be given. The research must not have been presented elsewhere. The research must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases, of relevance to India. Last date for submission is December 15. For details, call: 28341635, 43090998

