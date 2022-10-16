Chennai bizman kidnapping: Six arrested, hunt for four more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a man was kidnapped by a gang that extorted Rs 69 lakh, police have arrested six men and a search is on for four others. The victim, Mohanraj (42), from Thiruporur, is a techie at a private company and runs a real estate business, police said. One of the accused, Venkatesan (40), from Ramanathapuram, introduced himself as a land broker and contacted him. “On October 7, Venkatesan informed Mohanraj about a land in Chengalpattu. Eight people picked him up to see the land, but they took him to an isolated place and asked his wife to bring the cash set aside for the land,” police said.

CHENNAI: Days after a man was kidnapped by a gang that extorted Rs 69 lakh, police have arrested six men and a search is on for four others. The victim, Mohanraj (42), from Thiruporur, is a techie at a private company and runs a real estate business, police said. One of the accused, Venkatesan (40), from Ramanathapuram, introduced himself as a land broker and contacted him. “On October 7, Venkatesan informed Mohanraj about a land in Chengalpattu. Eight people picked him up to see the land, but they took him to an isolated place and asked his wife to bring the cash set aside for the land,” police said.