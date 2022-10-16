Stalker assaults teen and mother, nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who was stalking an 18-year-old girl allegedly barged into her house and assaulted her and her mother on Friday. The accused, Rasheed, from Choolaimedu, was arrested and remanded on Saturday. “Rasheed pleaded with her to accept his proposal. She refused, he choked her and threatened to murder them,” said police.

