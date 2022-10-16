Stalker assaults teen and mother, nabbed

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who was stalking an 18-year-old girl allegedly barged into her house and assaulted her and her mother on Friday. The accused, Rasheed, from Choolaimedu, was arrested and remanded on Saturday. “Rasheed pleaded with her to accept his proposal. She refused, he choked her and threatened to murder them,” said police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian IT cos headed for lower attrition in coming quarters, say analysts
Cured but ostracised: Leprosy survivors' ordeal far from over, continue to battle stigma
Health Ministry not to procure fresh Covid vaccines; surrenders Rs 4,237 crore from vaccination budget
Stalin flays 'Hindi for jobs proposal' of Parliamentary panel
Will have no shame in taking advice of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge
Will not compromise on sovereignty: Taiwan responds to Xi Jinping's speech