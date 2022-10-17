A bureaucrat’s ode to life

Arya U R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prasanth Nair’s new book, Lifebuoy, has emerged as a best seller mere days after its release. The joy is evident on the face of the former Kozhikode Collector popularly known as ‘Collector Bro’. The bureaucrat, with an experience of 16 years, now dons the cap as the special secretary of SC, ST and OBC Development department.

The official smiles when addressed as ‘Collector Bro’. “Maybe people are not aware of my real name, but I feel happy when they still address me as Collector Bro,” he says. In between his busy schedules, Prasanth speaks to TNIE about his second and latest book, his Kozhikodan memories, various criticisms and many more.

Naming the book Lifebuoy…

A lifebuoy in real life can save a person from getting drowned. The word means ‘a buoyant support such as a lifebelt for keeping a person afloat in water’. Just like the physical danger, it is equally important to have help for mental vulnerabilities. And I felt this was the most suitable word, as it also means extending a hand of intervention to safeguard from poor mental health scenarios.

I have quoted instances and interpretations about our everyday life where social media, mental health and the need to be empathetic. The book was conceived in 2020 when the Covid pandemic began. I know many friends and others who have gone through several struggles, both mentally and physically. And it was one of my friends who pushed me to write this book. I finished the first draft while on election duty in Bihar near Bodh Gaya.

The challenges while writing the book…

I was always passionate about psychology, which was my optional subject for the civil service exam. And I kept updating myself with research, case studies and discussions with psychologists. I wanted Lifebuoy to be easily readable and relatable for a common man. However, the book deals with the scientific side of mental health. Structuring the book was difficult as it should not read like a scientific publication. So, I added pinch of humour and thought provoking language in Malayalam. There was also no reference available in English or Malayalam, which discussed mental well-being in detail in everyday language.

The struggle for mental health…

It is high time we discussed mental health just like addressing physical ailments. The world is in the grip of the digital world and social media. The highly toxic elements of digital media can weaken a person emotionally, leading to many issues. They might not be aware of the exact issues. This happens due to the lack of empathy in society.

In the case of the increasing drug menace among youth, my humble suggestion is that enforcement drives alone will not help. There is a need for a holistic approach with empathy and understanding accused persons the motive to become a druggie. Drug addiction is a way of escaping from insecurities, troubles and sadness for these people. They fall into the habit in pursuit of happiness. There is a generation gap between people with five-year age gaps and the issues of the young are not understood by the elders. A bit of care, empathy and lending an ear to them will save their lives from such addictions.

A tip or advice to aspiring bureaucrats.

When you become a Collector, you need to connect with the public more. Do your duty with whole heart and compassion thinking of no gratitude in return. Social media has the power to connect us with the public. More than sharing achievements and press releases, try to make the platform active with live interactions and open discussions with the public and listen to their suggestions.

Also, with a bit of prioritising, one can find time for everything. I am adamant on finishing my files on a day-to-day basis. The wisdom of knowing what can be changed or what cannot is a must. Have patience, and self-respect and don’t get corrupted.

Tackling criticisms.

I don’t take things too seriously and make self-deprecating humour. That’s one of my ways to stay sane. I try to keep company of positive and pleasant personalities and mostly away from toxic people. The sense of humour comes as an add-on. Criticisms are welcome for polishing oneself into a better person. So if there are valid points I consider them. Some purposefully do it for attention and I feel pity for them.

A memorable moment in your career.

I found time to visit the inmates at old age and children’s homes while working as the Collector in Kozhikode. On the last day of my posting, I visited them like any other day. Most of the elder citizens have dementia and sometimes forget even their names. But I was surprised when one bedridden old man showed a Malayalam newspaper article about my transfer and asked me, “pokuanalle mon?”. It melted me. That was the moment when I felt my life was worth something.

What are Collector Bro’s plans?

I have been working on a documentary for the past four years on bonded labourers in our country. They live in bonded slavery as they have to pay off mortgages and other loans. Shooting mostly features north India, including Kolkata. I expect to screen it at upcoming national and international film festivals. Also, I am excited about two films I have acted in. They will be released next year.

