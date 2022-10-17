All that glitters is TN team at triathlon meet

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not for nothing, the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy (ISTA) in Chennai is regarded as one of the country’s best facilities for an athlete. The infrastructure and the systematic training have helped many athletes give their best, including the triathlon team from Tamil Nadu. They bagged a gold medal in the mixed relay category at the 36th National Games held in IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat, recently.

With a time of 1:59:00 seconds, the TN team pipped the host state Gujarat by 41 seconds while Manipur finished third. The mixed relay team has all Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy trainees — Akash Perumalsamy, Vaman S, Aarthi S, and Keerthi S. They are coached by Sabdar Hasmi D. “It’s a great feeling to win the gold in the mixed relay. It is one of the proudest moments in our players’ lives. It’s a feeling we never had in our life. It was our athletes’ first National Games and they won gold in it,” said a delighted Sabdar Hasmi, coach of the victorious team.

The competition was a notch higher in the tournament with athletes from 14 states vying for top honours. Plus, the conditions and environment were different from that of Chennai; one needed to adapt to excel in the event.

“Competition was very tough, especially from athletes who hail from Manipur, Gujarat and Maharashtra who are tough competitors. Gujarat and Manipur were the tough teams to beat as female top athletes from Gujarat and Manipur often have the power and endurance inbuilt. But our team’s hard work, dedication and passion for the triathlon made it possible for them to have a podium finish,” explained the modest coach.

In an event like a triathlon, one needs to have an edge over the other teams and one player from the team needs to deliver to keep the momentum going. “Our team strength was unity and caring for one another’s success. What gave us an edge over the others was ‘team strategy’ and never giving up on the mindset of the players. Keerthi (15 years) did very well. She was our trump card which made the gold medal possible. She did well in swimming, biking and running,” said Sabdar.

One of the reasons for the team’s good show was regular training and fitness drills. During the training sessions, the team bonded well. “Facility at ISTA is suitable for triathlon training. We have a good swimming pool, a smart trainer for cycling, and a gym facility inside the academy. Athletes train 25 hours a week. Fitness is very important and I train all the athletes,” he said.

“I think they should focus on regular training in all aspects to hold the momentum. I, as a coach, make it a point to see that they bond well and play as a family. I also engage them in some recreational activities to break monotony and bond well,” he added. The team will next take part in the national championship and Asia Cup later this year.

