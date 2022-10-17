Home Cities Chennai

The feminine beauty of water

The award-winning track is wonderfully arranged and produced by Sumesh Parameswar.

Published: 17th October 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The recently-released music video Jalam The Elixir of Life on water and environment conservation is grabbing attention on YouTube. Composed by Dr Aiswarya R Rao, an academician, musician and independent artist, the song portrays the inherent connection between water and the feminine.

The award-winning track is wonderfully arranged and produced by Sumesh Parameswar. The debut album of the duo, Nila For the Love of a Lifetime hit the shelves in 2019 and bagged the Best Non-Film Music Album Award at the Red FM Malayalam Music Awards.

Many eminent musicians such as violinist Roopa Revathi, flautist Josy Alappuzha, veena player Dharmatheerthan and sitarist Sreeja Rajendran have collaborated with the duo for Jalam.  The music video is directed by Adarsh N Krishna. The choreography and dance performance by Sen Jansen and Hridya Biju enhances the lyrics and the beauty of the video, filled with serene greenery. 

Jalam has bagged the Best Asia- Pacific award title at the Munich Music Awards 2022 held in Germany. Also, it is the official selection in the Prague Music Festival. The track has been viewed more than 50,000 times and counting. 

