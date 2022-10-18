Road accidents: Hunt on for two men who forged insurance documents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) booked two people who were involved in accidents in 2017 and forged insurance documents to evade paying compensation. Both men are absconding, said the police.

On December 12, 2017, M Praveen, a bike rider, fatally knocked down a person and fled the spot. He was arrested and during the trial, Praveen claimed to have vehicle insurance, which could pay compensation for the victim. Similarly, on November 29, 2017, K Chandrakumar injured a man in Nazarathpet police jurisdiction. Chandrakumar filed a similar plea.

The victims had claimed Rs 32.60 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. The claim was forwarded to Reliance General Life Insurance Company, whose documents were submitted at the court. However, during verification it came to light that the documents were forged.

“Fraudsters fabricate documents for people who are part of accidents. Due to this, road accident victims are affected. They also cause huge losses to insurance companies,” said a senior police officer. Based on the complaint provided by G Prakash, Regional Manager of the insurance company, the CCB registered a case and launched a hunt for the men.

