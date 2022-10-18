Home Cities Chennai

Shanti Theatre: Pleas of Sivaji Ganesan's daughters nixed

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on Monday dismissed two petitions filed by daughters of actor Sivaji Ganesan over the sale of family properties.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on Monday dismissed two petitions filed by daughters of actor Sivaji Ganesan over the sale of family properties.

The judge dismissed the pleas seeking stay against further proceedings on the sale of Shanthi Theatre in Anna Salai, and subsequent constructions on the site.

The pleas were dismissed after senior counsel, Sathish Parasaran, appearing for the real estate firm Akshaya Homes, submitted the sale was made in 2010, and it can’t be stayed now. The petitioners, Shanthi and Rajvi, alleged their brothers Ramkumar and Prabhu denied them rightful share in the properties. They sought interim stay until the original case was resolved.

