Telling a selfless tale

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When chartered accountant Jude Peter Damian wanted to contribute to the society that has given him everything, he couldn’t think of any better way than to create a heartfelt short film. This is how Shashthi came to being, an award-winning film that reflects his values. Through his work, he didn’t shine the light on his career or academics, but, instead, on the virtue of humanity which is everywhere yet rare to be found. Written and directed by Jude, the film tells the story of Devi, a woman from an economically weak background, who is equated to Shashthi, the goddess of children in Sanskrit, as she dedicates her life to her adopted child. The film, which was released in March 2022, has been receiving critical appreciation ever since and has bagged 63 awards and nominations, from 28 international film festivals.

About the frames

As the song Kurai ondrum illai plays in the background, we see the smile of a mother that masks the helplessness she undergoes while failing to give medical treatment to her child. Devi is fighting all odds to save her child, without thinking about her own safety and concerns. In the age of instant gratification, Jude wants to paint the picture of a selfless character who dedicates her life for her son and also grows through the experience of raising him. Devi fights the odds and doesn’t shy away to live her life with her son even though society looked down upon her as a single mother. Jude shares,

“The song is written by the great leader Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. This composition is unique as the writer does not ask God for any favours through his prayer. He simply asserts that he has no regrets or complaints about anything in life. The protagonist Devi is subjected to her own set of hardships daily, yet chooses to not complain.” The film also highlights the concept of adoption. In one scene the quote, “Christmas is also about celebrating Joseph’s adoption of Jesus as his son” lingers on the screen giving us another perspective to the festival.

Despite wanting to get into films for over 30 years, Jude worked in accounts and related functions in Chennai until 2020-21, when he had his directorial debut after a course on Film Direction at LV Prasad Film Academy.

Crossing hurdles

Starring Semmalar Annam in the title role, the film is also a collaboration of passionate technicians and actors. Struggles were also a part of the process. Speaking of the challenges, Jude states “We used live audio recording in the film, which was the toughest thing to do. While shooting in Panaiyur, near Injambakkam, we had to constantly consider this sound adjustment. The editing also took more time than I had expected. For almost two months we were perfecting the edit and reducing the duration to 30 minutes to suit the film festival preference.”

Shashthi continues to represent Tamil Nadu in International film festivals and has bagged awards in all categories including Best Director and Best Short Film. Jude aspires to create more socially relevant films and he hopes to submit his next work for the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Shashthi is available on iTunes (Apple TV): https://apple.co/3PpIXnJ and Google Play: https://bit.ly/3JXXoOD

CHENNAI: When chartered accountant Jude Peter Damian wanted to contribute to the society that has given him everything, he couldn’t think of any better way than to create a heartfelt short film. This is how Shashthi came to being, an award-winning film that reflects his values. Through his work, he didn’t shine the light on his career or academics, but, instead, on the virtue of humanity which is everywhere yet rare to be found. Written and directed by Jude, the film tells the story of Devi, a woman from an economically weak background, who is equated to Shashthi, the goddess of children in Sanskrit, as she dedicates her life to her adopted child. The film, which was released in March 2022, has been receiving critical appreciation ever since and has bagged 63 awards and nominations, from 28 international film festivals. About the frames As the song Kurai ondrum illai plays in the background, we see the smile of a mother that masks the helplessness she undergoes while failing to give medical treatment to her child. Devi is fighting all odds to save her child, without thinking about her own safety and concerns. In the age of instant gratification, Jude wants to paint the picture of a selfless character who dedicates her life for her son and also grows through the experience of raising him. Devi fights the odds and doesn’t shy away to live her life with her son even though society looked down upon her as a single mother. Jude shares, “The song is written by the great leader Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. This composition is unique as the writer does not ask God for any favours through his prayer. He simply asserts that he has no regrets or complaints about anything in life. The protagonist Devi is subjected to her own set of hardships daily, yet chooses to not complain.” The film also highlights the concept of adoption. In one scene the quote, “Christmas is also about celebrating Joseph’s adoption of Jesus as his son” lingers on the screen giving us another perspective to the festival. Despite wanting to get into films for over 30 years, Jude worked in accounts and related functions in Chennai until 2020-21, when he had his directorial debut after a course on Film Direction at LV Prasad Film Academy. Crossing hurdles Starring Semmalar Annam in the title role, the film is also a collaboration of passionate technicians and actors. Struggles were also a part of the process. Speaking of the challenges, Jude states “We used live audio recording in the film, which was the toughest thing to do. While shooting in Panaiyur, near Injambakkam, we had to constantly consider this sound adjustment. The editing also took more time than I had expected. For almost two months we were perfecting the edit and reducing the duration to 30 minutes to suit the film festival preference.” Shashthi continues to represent Tamil Nadu in International film festivals and has bagged awards in all categories including Best Director and Best Short Film. Jude aspires to create more socially relevant films and he hopes to submit his next work for the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Shashthi is available on iTunes (Apple TV): https://apple.co/3PpIXnJ and Google Play: https://bit.ly/3JXXoOD