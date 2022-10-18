Traffic violations: Rs 23 crore collected in over 9 lakh cases in six months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Between May and October, the 12 call centres of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) collected fines worth Rs 23,25,10,581 in 9,18,573 cases. They called up the violators, informed them about pending violations, and said the cases would be pushed to virtual courts if the fines aren’t cleared within a week. As a result, the violators paid Rs 6,01,45,160 in connection with 3,85,068 old cases. A drive for payment of fines in drunken driving cases was also launched, and fines worth Rs 6,07,66,000 were paid in 6,108 cases as most violators were fined Rs 10,000 each. Apart from this, penalties worth Rs 15,59,75,421 were collected in 5,31,687 newly-reported cases.