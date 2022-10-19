Brothers among three killed as on Outer Ring Road car falls 20 ft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men returning from Chengalpattu district died after their car plunged 20 feet on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two other men are undergoing treatment. The deceased Ramesh Babu and Suresh Babu are brothers from Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district, and Sudhakar, the driver, is from Chennai. The brothers ran a business in earthmovers and heavy-load machinery.

One of their earthmovers at a construction site in Vedanthangal in Chengalpattu had developed a snag. On Monday, the brothers picked up mechanics Venkatesh and Rajavelu from Poonamallee. After completion of work, all the five men were returning on Tuesday morning. “While on the way to drop the mechanics in Poonamallee, Sudhakar might have lost control of the vehicle,” police said. The vehicle hit the median, crossed to the other side and fell 20 feet. Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case.

