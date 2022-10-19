Home Cities Chennai

Fire guts three school buses

Three school buses that were parked on the premises of a private school at Sunguvarchatram in the Kancheepuram district were destroyed in a fire on Monday night.

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three school buses that were parked on the premises of a private school at Sunguvarchatram in the Kancheepuram district were destroyed in a fire on Monday night. There was no casualty. According to police, the buses were parked on the ground and one bus was in flames. The fire then spread to the two other buses. On information, firemen from Sriperumbudur fire station rushed to the spot and put out the fire. A case was registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

mage used for representational purpose only.
