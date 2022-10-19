Getting into the groove

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The warm crackle that precedes the music when the stylus is placed on a vinyl record — it once was the stuff of nostalgia associated with the swinging sixties when rock ‘n roll was all the rage. The sound, however, is now back in vogue among a newer generation that grew up on iPods and Spotify. Vinyl records have skyrocketed in popularity since the mid-2010s and our metropolises are catching up with the newfound craze for this somewhat antiquated way of listening to music. So how has Chennai caught up with the trend?

Ways of listening

“When you play music on a vinyl record, you’re engaging with music in a different way,” says Bipin Sukumaran, a sales professional and a new convert to the vinyl craze. “Vinyl requires precise handling and constant attention, and this changes the whole experience of listening to music. This is very different from playing music on your iPhone or Spotify, where you just push the play button and your mind is free to wander.” Having followed the renewed interest in vinyl over the past few years, Bipin, a die-hard music buff, invested in his first vinyl equipment in November last year. Since then, he’s amassed close to 75 vinyl records across genres. “From MS Subbulakshmi to Iron Maiden, I’m open to all.”

Taking his love for all things analogue one step forward is Raghu Muthiah, who began collecting vinyl about five years ago. In the works is a space he’s setting up in TTK Road, a café incorporating music played from vinyl records as well as an entertainment space that can host performances. The music, predictably, will be played from Raghu’s own collection of around 250 vinyls, though he has considered the idea of letting people bring their personal records and play them in the facility he’s setting up.

As someone who grew up in the 80s, Raghu confesses that he has a certain bias towards the sounds that the stereo systems of the period produced. “There is a certain beauty to the way sounds were mixed at that time for stereo systems, which is rather different from how they are mixed for digital audio. It is for this reason that I prefer records produced in the 80s and 90s as opposed to the newer pressings that are digitally remastered,” he says.

And it’s not mere nostalgia that’s driving the vinyl resurgence. “Technically, vinyl gives the best sound more than any other medium, but a lot depends on the equipment it is played on, as well as the actual quality of the record and where it was manufactured. If it’s a used record, then conditions of wear and tear must also be looked at,” added Bipin. Bipin and Raghu Muthiah are one of the few enthusiastic converts in a city that has remained somewhat indifferent to the vinyl resurgence. Raghunath, who deals in high end audio equipment at his store Decibel in Alwarpet, confirms, “It’s a niche market. Though there has been some change in consumer demographics, it’s not as pronounced as what you would see in Europe or the United States.”

Cost factors

The biggest stumbling block for anybody curious to get into vinyl is the price factor. To get decent-quality sound, a vinyl enthusiast has to invest in a range of equipment – a record player, an amplifier with a phono input, and a couple of speakers. Though some modern players come with built-in phono preamps, pundits argue that a dedicated phono input always delivers better-quality sound. Then there’s the arduous task of record collecting. A second-hand vinyl record in decent condition can cost upwards of `1,000, and the price multiplies if a record is in mint shape and rare to find. “So most people who take to vinyl as a serious hobby are people with enough disposable income, so our client base is largely in the 40-plus age group,” mentions Raghunath.

Music labels across the world have responded to the global resurgence in vinyl culture by reissuing fresh pressings of popular albums. But vinyl connoisseurs are unconvinced. “It might not be obvious to the untrained ear, but vinyl produced in the day when sound mixing was analogue is very different in quality to the latest digitally remastered editions. Such a process involves converting analogue sound to digital and then back to analogue, which not only results in loss of information, but also defeats the purpose of listening to vinyl, which is to experience analogue sound,” Raghunath adds.

The expenses of getting into vinyl might make it sound more like a first-world indulgence, but happily, there are entry-level turntables that offer decent sound quality and can be set up at the price of a home theatre system. For a generation used to playing music on iTunes and Spotify, vinyl might take some getting used to, but it’s always worthwhile, says Raghu Muthiah. “The only requirement is to invest in good equipment, pick some nice records, and you’re good to go.”

