TN snooker champ pockets a big win

CHENNAI: 22-year-old S Shrikrishna from Chennai is the new world 6-Red snooker champion. The BA Philosophy graduate claimed the world 6-Red snooker championships title after defeating Habib Sabah of Bahrain 5-1 in a one-sided best of nine frames final at Malaysia. “It gives me great pleasure to win the gold medal for India, especially in a challenging format like 6-Red. It could be anybody’s match as the format is such. But I held on to my nerves and gave my best shot,” he said, elated.

During the course of the championship Shrikrishna fell ill due to food poisoning. Yet, he faced stiff competition from Indians in the fray like Kamal Chawla, Dhvaj Haria, Pankaj Advani, Laxman Rawat. “Thanks to national chief coach Manoj Kothari, Ashok Shandilya, Vidya Pillai and lady observer Rajakumari, I managed to play. They supported me by massaging my head, reinforcing my focus and confidence. Surely, a big thanks to Manoj sir who was with me throughout, supported me morally and emotionally,” recalled the sports officer at BPCL.

The youngster believes that solid preparation before the tournament helped his cause. Positive mindset and self belief helped him win the title. Plus, Shrikrishna improved the quality of his game during the tournament which helped him edge past tough opponents. “During my preparation for the championship, I started getting into a positive frame of mind. I told my parents that I would win two medals for sure before I left for Malaysia. The challenge was there were three events back-to-back. The first was Asian 6-Red snooker and the cloth on the table was Hainsworth. The cue ball was skidding a lot and I couldn’t control it. I held on to my temperament and managed to make it to the quarterfinals (9Asian 6 Red). Immediately after, the Strachan 6811 30oz was installed for the world events. That was the time I got my feeling for striking. When the world 6-Red started, I felt at home,” he shared.

“At one stage, I was down 1-3 in best of 7 frames against 17-year-old 2021 world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan in the pre-quarterfinals. I re-oriented myself and focused on winning it 4-3. That was a challenging match for me because we both have similar styles of play. In the quarterfinals, I was up against a very seasoned former pro James Watanna of Thailand. His safety was impeccable and learnt a lot more about safety playing with him. I beat him 5-4 and that put me on an acceleration mode,’’ he said speaking on his journey towards the crown.

With this win Shrikrishna’s stock has gone up and he is now seen as a role model by budding youngsters in the country and in particular Tamil Nadu. “Gold for India is always a proud moment. I have been given a wild card for the World Snooker Championship 2022 at Antalya, Turkey to be held between November 4 and 11, 2022 by IBSF,” he signed off.

