13-year-old boy found dead at home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy was found dead at his home on Wednesday. The deceased is R Deepak, a Class 9 student, from a private school in Kolathur. His parents Raja Guru and Jeyapradha noticed he had a high temperature on Tuesday evening and gave him medicine. But on Wednesday morning, the boy was not responding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case was filed and probe is on.

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy was found dead at his home on Wednesday. The deceased is R Deepak, a Class 9 student, from a private school in Kolathur. His parents Raja Guru and Jeyapradha noticed he had a high temperature on Tuesday evening and gave him medicine. But on Wednesday morning, the boy was not responding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case was filed and probe is on.