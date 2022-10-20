Fire breaks out at Anna Salai Tangedco office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Tangedco office in Anna Salai on Wednesday. At 6 am, fumes emerged from the second floor of the building and staff on night duty fled the location. On information, fire personnel reached the spot with five vehicles and put out after an hour. The fire broke out in the office of Assistant Engineer in the headquarters, said police. After preliminary probe, it came to light that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Tangedco office in Anna Salai on Wednesday. At 6 am, fumes emerged from the second floor of the building and staff on night duty fled the location. On information, fire personnel reached the spot with five vehicles and put out after an hour. The fire broke out in the office of Assistant Engineer in the headquarters, said police. After preliminary probe, it came to light that the fire was caused by a short circuit.