Home Cities Chennai

Fire breaks out at Anna Salai Tangedco office

A fire broke out at the Tangedco office in Anna Salai on Wednesday. At 6 am, fumes emerged from the second floor of the building and staff on night duty fled the location.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Blast

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the Tangedco office in Anna Salai on Wednesday. At 6 am, fumes emerged from the second floor of the building and staff on night duty fled the location. On information, fire personnel reached the spot with five vehicles and put out after an hour. The fire broke out in the office of Assistant Engineer in the headquarters, said police.  After preliminary probe, it came to light that the fire was caused by a short circuit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Anna Salai
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp