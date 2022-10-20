Painting contest for Fortis’ anniversary celebration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In lieu of its second anniversary celebrations, Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani Chennai announced a painting contest for children to encourage their artistic talents. The competition is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2022 at Fortis Vadapalani from 9.30 am onwards. Students of classes 1 to 10 can participate in the competition. The contest welcomes children to use any medium of their choice be it watercolours, poster colours, acrylic, etc. to depict their ideas based on the themes.

Different contest themes have been allotted based on the class the participants are studying in. Students of classes 1-3 wi l l have ‘Care for Planet’ as the theme to which children can expand their imagination to artistically depict the concept through their art form. Students of classes 4 to 6 have been allotted the theme ‘Care for Health’ to which the children should express the importance of health through their colours.

Senior stdents from classes 7-10 will have to depict their ideas as per the theme ‘Care for Elders’. The first three winners in their respective age group will get a chance to win cash prizes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 based on their category of participation. For further details, please contact: Nirupa at 7810066466 or Revathy at 9094963497 / 9840204444.

